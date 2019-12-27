Mig-27 jets fly for last time over Jodhpur

The MiG-27 fighter aircraft was the only class variable sweep (swing wing) fighter in the Indian Air Force (IAF) fleet. On Friday, the aircraft took to the skies for the last time before the last squadron was de-inducted from service at a ‘winding down’ ceremony held at Air Force Station, Jodhpur.

This also mean that the IAF’s combat strength has now fallen to 28 fighter squadrons, way below the authorised strength of 42.

“MiG 27 swing wing fighter aircraft has been the backbone of ground attack fleet of Indian Air Force for the past four decades. The upgraded variant of this last swing-wing fleet has been the pride of IAF strike fleet since 2006,” the IAF said in a statement. The fleet earned its glory in the historic Kargil conflict when it delivered rockets and bombs with accuracy on enemy positions, it added.

From 1985 onwards, the IAF has flown about 165 MiG-27 fighters manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in India. While it was a very technologically sophisticated machine for its time, over the years it has become unreliable and unsafe despite being upgraded by HAL.

Presently, the 29 Squadron (SCORPIOS) is the only unit in the IAF operating MiG-27 Upgrades. The Number 29 Squadron was raised on March 10, 1958, at Air Force Station Halwara with Ouragan (Toofani) aircraft. “The Squadron is now slated to be number plated on 31 Mar 2020, with 27 Dec 19 being its last flying day, thereby making the swing wing fleet a part of IAF’s glorious past,” the IAF stated.

Number plating is where the squadron number is put in the reserve after the aircraft are de-inducted till it is raised again with new inductions. Now, the Kazakh Air Force remains the only one across the world operating the MiG-27.

This marks the end of another Russian MiG series of fighters in the Indian inventory. All the other MiG-variants, such as MiG-23 BN & MiG-23 MF and the pure MiG-27 have already been retired from the IAF. The upgraded MiG-21 Bisons and MiG-29s now remain in service, of which the MiG-21s are scheduled to be phased out very soon.

The IAF will continue to operate three squadrons of the upgraded MiG-29UPG for sometime while it is also negotiating another squadron from Russia. The Navy operates two squadrons of the MiG-29K/KUB off its aircraft carriers.

The MiG-35, a more advanced variant of the MiG-29, is competing in the IAF’s ongoing tender for 114 fighters jets with Sukhoi-35, Boeing’s F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, Lockheed Martin’s F-21, Eurofighter Typhoon, Dassault Rafale and Saab Gripen E.