‘Midnight transfer’ of Justice Muralidhar an effort to shield BJP, says CPI(M)

The haste shown by the government to in transferring Delhi High Court Judge Justice S. Muralidhar is a “selective response” by the government in an effort “to shield” Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders who made hate speeches ahead of the Delhi riots, the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) Politburo said in a statement here.

Congress politicising ‘routine transfer’ of Justice Muralidhar, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

The party has demanded that the transfer orders must be kept in abeyance to reinforce the confidence of the people in the judicial system of the country.

Justice Muralidhar was transferred overnight to the Punjab and Haryana High Court, on a day a Bench headed by him expressed “anguish” over the Delhi Police's “failure” to register First Information Reports against the alleged hate speeches made by BJP leaders Parvesh Verma, Kapil Mishra and Anurag Thakur.

‘Post haste’

The CPI(M) pointed out that the transfer was part of a recommendation made by the Supreme Court Collegium, against which the Delhi High Court Bar Association protested for well-argued judicial-administrative considerations. “Post haste implementation appears to be a selective response for what unfolded in the Delhi High Court yesterday,” the Politburo statement said.

“The fact remains that the Bench headed by Justice Muralidhar called the bluff of the Delhi Police in trying to shield the hate speeches of top BJP leaders in Delhi in the course of the Delhi Assembly election and after,” the CPI (M) said.