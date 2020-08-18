MHA approves name change of Manduadih Railway Station to Banaras

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has approved the Uttar Pradesh government’s request to change the name of Manduadih Railway Station to “Banaras”, according to a senior government official.
An NOC (No Objection Certificate) was given to the U.P government in March.
Last year, former Union minister Manoj Sinha had written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to change the name of the railway station in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency.
Mr. Sinha was appointed as Lieutenant-Governor of Jammu and Kashmir on August 6.
The MHA is the nodal Ministry if any State wants to change the name of a district or a railway station. The State government’s request is sent to other departments and agencies such as the Ministry of Earth Sciences, the Intelligence Bureau, the Department of Posts, the Geographical Survey of India and the Ministry of Railways seeking a clearance, and an NOC is granted subsequently.
Soon after coming to power in 2017, the Yogi Adityanath government had asked the MHA to rename the Mughalsarai Railway Station after Bharatiya Jana Sangh ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyay.
