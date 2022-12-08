Melinda Gates meets CM Adityanath, hails UP's development as model for the world

December 08, 2022 04:20 pm | Updated 04:20 pm IST - Lucknow

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation co-founder Melinda Gates on Wednesday said Uttar Pradesh could be a model not just for India but the world.

During a special meeting with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence, she discussed furthering the foundation's technical cooperation with the state government in health care, nutrition and agriculture, according to an official release.

Gates said the Uttar Pradesh government's work on Covid management and the control of diseases such as encephalitis was exemplary.

Amid the challenges posed by Covid, the way the leadership worked for the people is highly commendable. The world should learn from the manner the state vaccinated such a large and dense population, she said, according to the government release.

The efforts of Uttar Pradesh in health security, financial inclusion, nutrition, education and women empowerment are inspiring and the state is a model not only for India but the world, she added.

Discussing the foundation's deep ties with the state, Gates said it intended to further improve relations in the time to come.

Gates also appreciated the digital banking system implemented in the state.

"The work done for the betterment of infrastructure in the past years is unprecedented. The development of Uttar Pradesh is wonderful, its direction is right," the government release quoted her as saying.

Adityanath said the foundation had made a commendable contribution in health and nutrition.

"Uttar Pradesh received logistics and technical support from the foundation amid the challenges of Covid. We are grateful to the foundation," the statement quoted the chief minister as saying.

This apart, the foundation cooperated for the effective control of communicable diseases such as chikungunya and kala-azar, he added.

Adityanath admitted that a lot still remained to be done in terms of health security and the major challenge was the availability of skilled nurses/paramedics.

Referring to the results of Mission Shakti in Uttar Pradesh for women empowerment, the chief minister said the campaign focused on three dimensions of safety, respect and self-reliance.

"Twenty per cent post in police recruitment have been reserved for women. Today, women beat constables have been deployed in every gram panchayat of the state. Along with security, it is also emphasising the efforts of public awareness. Panic buttons have been arranged in public transport to strengthen women's safety," he said.

He also invited Gates, who later met Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana, for the investors' summit in February.

Adityanath also spoke on India's G20 presidency and said it was a matter of pride for all. He added that this period would prove to be important for the happiness, prosperity and security of the world.