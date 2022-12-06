Uttar Pradesh Assembly passes supplementary budget amid SP, BJP face-off

December 06, 2022 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday witnessed chaotic scenes with Samajwadi Party (SP) MLAs alleging the “murder of democracy” in the bypolls held in the State a day earlier. The BJP dismissed the claims, saying the SP was creating “drama” due to a fear of losing the byelections.

Chief whip of the SP Manoj Pandey alleged that on Monday, many people were prevented from voting and the democratic process was sabotaged. SP MLAs staged a protest in the Well of the Assembly, forcing Speaker Satish Mahana to adjourn the house till 1 p.m.

When the House reassembled, the discussion on the supplementary budget tabled by Finance Minister Suresh Khanna started with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighting his government’s priorities. The CM stressed his government’s focus on urbanisation, noting that it was an important dimension for development.

“U.P. has allocated ₹4,000 crore for the development of new cities in the supplementary budget. The U.P. Global Investors’ Summit (GIS)-2023, being organised from February 10-12 next year is an important step in the aim of achieving a $1 trillion economy. Uttar Pradesh is organising many programmes in this regard. Financial arrangements have been made for these through the supplementary budget,” Mr. Adityanath said.

Taking a dig at the Opposition, the Chief Minister said that the State where once riots were common had now emerged as a model of law and order in India. Mr. Adityanath said that despite the order of the top court after the Nirbhaya episode in New Delhi, no city in Uttar Pradesh had been made a “safe city” till 2017.

“Our government is making 18 cities, including Gautam Buddha Nagar, safe cities,” he said.

“In the last five-and-a-half years, more than ₹4 lakh crore was invested in the State. Today, U.P. has become the first State to have six expressways and work is proceeding on seven. Before 2017, there were three airports, today nine airports are functional, while work on ten is underway,” added Mr. Adityanath.

The ruling BJP also questioned the SP over the absence of its president Akhilesh Yadav and other top leaders, including Jaswantnagar MLA Shivpal Singh Yadav, from the Winter Session.

On Monday, the U.P. government had presented the supplementary budget for the year 2022-23 in the Assembly on the first day of the Winter Session. The budget also has provisions for the Global Investor Summit and the Prayagraj Mahakumbh to be held in February. After discussion on Tuesday, it was passed by voice vote.