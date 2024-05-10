GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Case registered against Meghalaya DGP for using car with fake number plate

A suspended Meghalaya Police Service officer filed the complaint against the State police chief days before his retirement

Published - May 10, 2024 01:00 am IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau

GUWAHATI

The Meghalaya police have registered a case against Lajja Ram Bishnoi, the State’s Director General of Police accused of using a fake registration number on his official vehicle.

The case was registered after G.K. Iangrai, a 2004 batch Meghalaya Police Service officer under suspension for alleged misappropriation of funds, lodged a first information report at Shillong’s Sadar police station on Thursday.

“The FIR alleges that the vehicle used by the Meghalaya DGP in his official capacity does not have a suitable number plate. We have registered a case and we will start an investigation,” the Superintendent of Police of the East Khasi Hills district, Rituraj Ravi said.

Mr. Iangrai said the DGP has been using a Kia Carnival multi-utility van registered with the Assam government as his official vehicle. But a Right to Information application revealed that the number – ML-02-A-0001 – was of a Hyundai Verna registered with Meghalaya’s Transport Department.

Mr. Bishoi, a 1991 batch IPS officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, is set to retire on May 19 after his two-year stint as the DGP of Meghalaya.

The Verna has been lying at the central workshop of the Meghalaya police force, the suspended police officer said in his complaint.

Mr. Iangrai also said the DGP was entitled to an official vehicle worth ₹12 lakh at most but he was using one that costs about ₹40 lakh.

On May 7, he listed his complaints against the DGP to Meghalaya’s Chief Secretary, D.P. Wahlang.

Mr. Bishnoi claimed the number of his official vehicle was changed due to security reasons and said he was open to an investigation.

