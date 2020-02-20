Measure mental illness through IQ levels, says CBSE

Students with mental illness, intellectual disabilities and learning disabilities have been thrown into confusion by a circular issued by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on the eve of the examination season.

The February 14 circular asks such candidates to submit medical certificates specifying the “level” of disability so that they can be given the needed exemptions and accommodations while writing CBSE examinations. Disability activists and psychologists are especially perturbed by the stipulation that mental illness is to be measured using IQ levels.

“It is archaic to use IQ levels to measure even intellectual disability,” pointed out Vaishnavi Jayakumar, a member of the Disability Rights Alliance who has written to the CBSE asking for the circular to be corrected. “But many people with mental illness don’t have intellectual disabilities at all. You can have high IQ levels and still have serious psychosocial disabilities,” she added.

CBSE Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj, who issued the circular, and the CBSE spokesperson were yet to respond to requests for clarification from The Hindu at the time of going to press.

“There is a lot of confusion and panic among students and parents, especially as this has come at the last minute before examinations,” said Seema Lal, a Kochi-based psychologist and co-founder of Together We Can, an advocacy group for parents and children with disabilities. “Clinical depression, personality disorders, specific learning disorders, autism — many of these will not show low IQ score, but children may still require examination support of various kinds. Clinical practitioners are also not clear on how to put percentages on these kinds of disabilities,” she added.

Ms. Jayakumar pointed out that the guidelines in the CBSE circular are not in accordance with those issued under the Rights of Persons With Disabilities Act, 2016. The Act defines mental illness as “a substantial disorder of thinking, mood, perception, orientation or memory that grossly impairs judgment, behaviour, capacity to recognise reality or ability to meet the ordinary demands of life, but does not include retardation which is a condition of arrested or incomplete development of mind of a person, specially characterised by subnormality of intelligence.”

The Act recommends clinical assessment as well as the administration of the Indian Disability Evaluation and Assessment Scale (IDEAS) to evaluate the disability. Only in cases where there is suspicion of intellectual deficits, standardised IQ tests may be administered, according to these guidelines.

“Erroneously... leaving out the IDEAS element would negate the availability of reasonable accommodation to candidates living with psychosocial disability,” Ms. Jayakumar wrote in her letter to the CBSE.