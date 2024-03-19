GIFT a SubscriptionGift
MEA reaffirms Arunachal Pradesh as integral part of India, rejects China’s claims

The Chinese Defence Ministry spokesman Senior Colonel Zhang Xiaogang said that the southern part of Xizang (the Chinese name for Tibet) is an inherent part of China’s territory

March 19, 2024 02:38 pm | Updated 03:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Supporters listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Northeast' programme, in Itanagar. China, which claims Arunachal Pradesh as South Tibet, routinely objects to Indian leaders' visits to the State to highlight its claims. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Supporters listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the ‘Viksit Bharat Viksit Northeast’ programme, in Itanagar. China, which claims Arunachal Pradesh as South Tibet, routinely objects to Indian leaders’ visits to the State to highlight its claims. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Days after the Chinese military reiterated its claim over Arunachal Pradesh, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on March 19 said, “Arunachal Pradesh was, is and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India.”

“We have noted comments by Chinese Defence Ministry spokesperson advancing absurd claims over territory of Arunachal Pradesh. Repeating baseless arguments doesn’t lend such claims any validity,” he said.

The Chinese military on Sunday called the area an “inherent part of China’s territory”, days after India rejected Beijing’s objection to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the State.

Also Read | China lashes out at PM’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh, criticises Sela Tunnel and development projects

The Chinese Defence Ministry spokesman Senior Colonel Zhang Xiaogang said that the southern part of Xizang (the Chinese name for Tibet) is an inherent part of China’s territory, and Beijing “never acknowledges and firmly opposes” the “so-called Arunachal Pradesh illegally established by India”, official media reported.

China, which claims Arunachal Pradesh as South Tibet, routinely objects to Indian leaders’ visits to the State to highlight its claims. Beijing has also named the area as Zangnan.

Chinese shenanigans on Arunachal Pradesh

India has repeatedly rejected China’s territorial claims over Arunachal Pradesh, asserting that the State is an integral part of the country. New Delhi has also dismissed Beijing’s move to assign “invented” names to the area, saying it did not alter the reality.

(With PTI inputs)

China / India-China / diplomacy / politics / Arunachal Pradesh

