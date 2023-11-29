HamberMenu
MEA institutes enquiry committee to look into report of Indian involvement in plot to target Khalistani leader in U.S.

A report said that the U.S. government thwarted a plot to kill Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on U.S. soil

November 29, 2023 01:33 pm | Updated 01:38 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar

Representational image of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar | Photo Credit: ANI

The Central Government has instituted a “high-level enquiry committee” to look into inputs from the U.S. government on reports of the alleged involvement of Indians in a plot to target a Khalistani leader in the U.S., according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

On November 22, The Financial Times reported that the U.S. government thwarted a plot to kill Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on U.S. soil, and “warned” New Delhi about its alleged involvement in the plot.

The Ministry of External Affairs had said then that a security-related discussion took place between India and the U.S.

Mr. Pannun, who is a designated terrorist in India, is an American and Canadian citizen and the legal counsel for Sikhs for Justice, a body that advocates for a separate Sikh homeland of Khalistan, carved out of India.

The FT’s anonymous sources did not say whether the alleged plot to kill Mr. Pannun was abandoned because Washington had warned New Delhi about the matter or whether the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had foiled it.

