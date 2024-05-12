Matrilineal Meghalaya gets first woman DGP

Idashisha Nongrang has been appointed the first woman Director General of Police (DGP) of Meghalaya, a hill State dominated by three matrilineal ethnic communities.

A 1992 batch Indian Police Service officer, she will replace Lajja Ram Bishnoi who will retire on May 19.

Ms. Nongrang belongs to the Khasi community and is currently the Director General of Meghalaya Civil Defence. She served as the acting DGP in 2021.

The Khasis are a matrilineal community. The other two matrilineal communities of the State are Garos and Jaintias.

“…the Governor of Meghalaya is pleased to appoint Smti Idashisha Nongrang… as the Director General of Police…with effect from May 20, 2024,” a notification said on Saturday.

She will serve as the State’s police chief till May 19, 2026.

“Heartiest congratulations to Smti Idashisha Nongrang, IPS, on her appointment as the new DGP. Breaking barriers and making history, she becomes the first tribal lady from our state to hold this position, a moment of immense pride for all of us. Wishing her all the best!” Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma wrote on X.

The Union Public Service Commission had recommended the names of Ms. Nongrang apart from Ram Prasad Meena, ADG, Border Security Force; and Deepak Kumar, ADG, Central Reserve Police Force, for the post.

Three major political parties – United Democratic Party, Voice of the People Party and the State unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party – had demanded the appointment of a local IPS officer as the DGP and had rooted for Ms. Nongrang.