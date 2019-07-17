National

9 killed, 19 injured as Uttar Pradesh village head, supporters open fire ongroup over land dispute

In this image made out of video grab, Sonbhadra Superintendent of Police Salmantaj Jafertaj Patil explains about the incident of land dispute at a village in Ghorawal area of Uttar Pradesh on July 17, 2019. Photo courtesy: Twitter/@sonbhadrapolice

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directs DGP to personally monitor the case.

Nine people, including three women, were killed and 19 injured on July 17 when a village head and his supporters opened fire on a rival group over a land dispute in Ghorawal area in Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh, police said.

Police said Sapahi village head Yagya Dutt and his supporters opened fire.

The District Magistrate of Sonbhadra, Ankit Kumar Agarwal, has confirmed the killings.

The injured have been taken to hospital where the condition of some of them was stated to be critical.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the District Magistrate to provide immediate medical attention to the injured, an official spokesperson said in Lucknow.

“The CM has also directed the DGP to personally monitor the case and ensure effective action to catch the culprits,” he added.

