9 killed, 19 injured as Uttar Pradesh village head, supporters open fire ongroup over land dispute

Nine people, including three women, were killed and 19 injured on July 17 when a village head and his supporters opened fire on a rival group over a land dispute in Ghorawal area in Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh, police said.

Police said Sapahi village head Yagya Dutt and his supporters opened fire.

The District Magistrate of Sonbhadra, Ankit Kumar Agarwal, has confirmed the killings.

The injured have been taken to hospital where the condition of some of them was stated to be critical.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the District Magistrate to provide immediate medical attention to the injured, an official spokesperson said in Lucknow.

“The CM has also directed the DGP to personally monitor the case and ensure effective action to catch the culprits,” he added.