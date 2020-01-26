National

Mann Ki Baat: Awards are now people-driven, says PM Modi

more-in

In this year’s first Mann ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi patted his government for restoring the people’s faith in the Padma awards. They were earlier decided by a “select few”, and now had become people-driven, he said.

“This year, over 46,000 nominations were received for the 2020 Padma awards. This number is over 20 times the nominations received in 2014. This reveals the faith of every one of us and tells us that the Padma awards have now become the people's awards,” he added.

Mr. Modi’s monthly radio address is the first of the year and the 61st edition. The timing was changed to 6 p.m. from 11 a.m. in view of the Republic Day parade.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
national politics
award and prize
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 26, 2020 11:08:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/mann-ki-baat-awards-are-now-people-driven-says-pm-modi/article30659977.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY