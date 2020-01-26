Mann Ki Baat: Awards are now people-driven, says PM Modi

In this year’s first Mann ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi patted his government for restoring the people’s faith in the Padma awards. They were earlier decided by a “select few”, and now had become people-driven, he said.

“This year, over 46,000 nominations were received for the 2020 Padma awards. This number is over 20 times the nominations received in 2014. This reveals the faith of every one of us and tells us that the Padma awards have now become the people's awards,” he added.

Mr. Modi’s monthly radio address is the first of the year and the 61st edition. The timing was changed to 6 p.m. from 11 a.m. in view of the Republic Day parade.