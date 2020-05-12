Manmohan Singh discharged from AIIMS

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has been discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Tuesday after he was admitted here on Sunday night following reports of febrile reaction to a new medication.

“He is stable and responded well to the medical care provided,” said a senior AIIMS official.

Dr. Singh, who is a Rajya Sabha member from Rajasthan, was admitted to AIIMS around 8.45 p.m. on Sunday night following complaints of reported uneasiness and chest pain.