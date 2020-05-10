National

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS

Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh.

Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh.   | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Hospital source added that the former PM was brought around 8:45 pm and is currently stable.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, 87, has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on May 10 evening with a complaint of chest pain. He is under observation at the cardio-thoracic ward, a hospital source said.

The source said Dr. Singh was brought around 8.45 p.m., and is stable. He is being looked after by a team of doctors.

The two-term Prime Minister has previously undergone two heart bypass surgeries. Till date, Dr. Singh has maintained an active life, and recently addressed a press conference with Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

“All his parameters are fine. He is under observation at the AIIMS,” a source close to him said, adding that he was taken to the hospital after he felt “uneasiness“.

Dr. Singh is a senior leader of the opposition Congress and currently represents Rajasthan in the Upper House of Parliament. He was the Prime Minister between 2004 and 2014.

In 2009, Dr. Singh underwent a successful coronary bypass surgery at AIIMS.

(with PTI inputs)

