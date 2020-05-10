Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, 87, has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on May 10 evening with a complaint of chest pain. He is under observation at the cardio-thoracic ward, a hospital source said.

The source said Dr. Singh was brought around 8.45 p.m., and is stable. He is being looked after by a team of doctors.

The two-term Prime Minister has previously undergone two heart bypass surgeries. Till date, Dr. Singh has maintained an active life, and recently addressed a press conference with Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

“All his parameters are fine. He is under observation at the AIIMS,” a source close to him said, adding that he was taken to the hospital after he felt “uneasiness“.

Dr. Singh is a senior leader of the opposition Congress and currently represents Rajasthan in the Upper House of Parliament. He was the Prime Minister between 2004 and 2014.

In 2009, Dr. Singh underwent a successful coronary bypass surgery at AIIMS.

(with PTI inputs)