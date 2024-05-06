GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rains along with hailstorm wreak havoc in parts of Manipur

Several houses were damaged in different parts of the State, including Canchipur and Tera in Imphal West, with hails leaving holes on tin roofs

May 06, 2024 07:40 am | Updated 07:40 am IST - Imphal

PTI
Heavy rains accompanied by a hailstorm lashed several parts of Manipur.

Heavy rains accompanied by a hailstorm lashed several parts of Manipur on Sunday, damaging houses and vehicles, officials said.

Several houses were damaged in different parts of the State, including Canchipur and Tera in Imphal West, with hails leaving holes on tin roofs. Strong winds also blew away hutments in different areas, they said.

In many areas the hails formed a thick white blanket.

Windshields of four-wheelers parked in the open developed cracks due to the hailstorm. Trees were also uprooted in many areas by the winds.

Heavy rains accompanied by a hailstorm lashed several parts of Manipur.

An official said the damage was being assessed.

The Met Department issued an orange alert of heavy to very heavy rains in several Northeastern states, including Manipur, till Tuesday.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh said his government would repair the houses that were damaged.

"Request all those whose houses were damaged in today's heavy hailstorm to submit photographs to their respective deputy commissioner for immediate repair," he posted on Facebook.

