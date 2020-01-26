National

Manipur-Myanmar border sealed for 48 hours to ensure an ‘incident-free’ Republic Day ceremony

more-in

Police and paramilitary forces have been tightening security round the clock. Some insurgents had reportedly been picked during the search operations in some valley districts.

The international border with Myanmar has been sealed for 48 hours beginning Saturday morning to ensure an incident-free Republic Day ceremony in Manipur, officials said here.

An order issued by M. Rajkumar, district magistrate of Tengoupal, said the sealing of the border that began at 11 a.m. would remain in force till 11 a.m. on January 27. International gates I and II shall remain closed during this period and border trade will be closed, the order said.

Speculation among the government circles is that undesirable elements may slip into Manipur to create law and order problems. All major underground organisations in the Northeastern region had called for a boycott of the national function.

About 43 Assam Rifles has been deputed to guard the 350-km-long Manipur-Myanmar border during the 48-hour shutdown. Manipur has been affected by bomb blasts ahead of the Republic day function. In the latest bomb explosion this week, over 30 houses and shops at the RIMS crossing were damaged.

Police and paramilitary forces have been tightening security round the clock. Some insurgents had reportedly been picked during the search operations in some valley districts.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
Myanmar
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 26, 2020 3:20:20 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/manipur-myanmar-border-sealed-for-48-hours-to-ensure-an-incident-free-republic-day-ceremony/article30655517.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY