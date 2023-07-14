HamberMenu
Manipur Governor visits relief camp, promises all help to inmates

Anusuiya Uikey says there is urgent need to restore normality in the State by holding talks with all stakeholders

July 14, 2023 01:30 am | Updated 01:30 am IST - IMPHAL

Iboyaima Laithangbam
Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Thursday visited a relief camp in Imphal-East district and heard the grievances of the inmates. There are 269 people in the camp. The Governor said all possible help would be provided to them. Ms. Uikey said she had already instructed the State government to provide skill training. She said there was an urgent need to restore normality in the violence-hit State by holding talks with all stakeholders. The Governor said 60,000 Central security forces personnel were deployed in Manipur. During combing operations, illegal arms and ammunition were recovered and several bunkers were destroyed.

Meanwhile, the police said in a release that six bunkers were destroyed in different parts of Manipur. Although there were some reports of gunshots, the overall situation was under control. Around 123 checkpoints were opened along the highway. Armed convoy was being arranged for trucks bringing food and essential items into Manipur.

Unconfirmed reports said three Kuki militants were killed and one Meitei activist was injured in exchange of fire. Some unknown persons had vandalised the branch of Manipur State cooperative bank.

