HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Manipur Government note in Supreme Court shows one case of rape and murder till July 31

The note also shows three cases of rape/gang-rape, six cases of assault on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty, and 72 cases of murder registered as on July 31

August 07, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Krishnadas Rajagopal
Krishnadas Rajagopal
A view of Supreme Court of India, as a hearing took place in connection with Manipur violence case in New Delhi. File

A view of Supreme Court of India, as a hearing took place in connection with Manipur violence case in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

A note presented by the Manipur Government in the Supreme Court on August 7 shows that only one case of rape and murder was registered in the State during ethnic violence from May 3 to July 31.

The note presented by the State said a “disaggregation” of 6,523 First Information Reports (FIR) shows that one case of rape and murder (the victim was allegedly raped and murdered), three cases of rape/gang-rape, six cases of assault on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty, and 72 cases of murder had been registered as on July 31.

Compared to this, the cases registered for arson, looting, and destruction of house property mostly numbered in four figures.

ALSO READ
Manipur violence: Thoubal assault, missing girl case among batch of 11 FIRs 

The State Police registered 4,454 cases of arson (mischief by fire or explosive substance); 4,148 cases of looting (theft in dwelling house, robbery, dacoity); 4,694 cases of destruction of house property, and 584 cases of damage to public property.

There are, besides this, 46 cases registered for the crime of “destruction of places of religious worship”.

The note, shared with the petitioners, said 100 cases were registered for causing “grievous hurt”.

The note has divided the occurrence of the crimes month-wise in May, June and July.

The note said the month of May saw the highest number of deaths reported at 107. Twenty-seven people died in the violence in June, and 18 died in July. It said a total of 698 people were reported “injured” in the three months of violence in the State.

ALSO READ
Manipur sexual assault survivors object to case being transferred to CBI

The note said the total number of FIRs registered originally as regular FIRs in the police station of original jurisdiction were 4,766. The number of FIRs registered originally as zero FIRs was 11,414. The total number of such zero FIRs transferred to the police station of respective jurisdiction was 10,382. The figures relate to the period between May 3 and July 31.

The State’s note said some incidents had multiple zero FIRs. Such FIRs are being clubbed into a single FIR. It said this process was going on. It said, taking all this into account, the total FIRs as on July 31 was 6,523.

During the hearing, the petitioners raised the issue of “looting” of arms and ammunition. Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan asked the court to ask the State government about what had been done to protect the “existing arms in the armoury”.

ALSO READ
Tribal safety concerns lead to many ‘zero FIRs’ in Manipur; Kukis allege police bias

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, for the State, said the looting of firepower was “being investigated”. “Let us not aggravate it,” Mr. Mehta urged.

Advocate Nizam Pasha, for a petitioner, asked the apex court to appoint Special Public Prosecutors from outside Manipur to try the cases, and video facility in morgues for relatives to identify unclaimed bodies.

Related Topics

Manipur / judiciary (system of justice) / justice and rights

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.