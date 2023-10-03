Manipur ‘conspiracy’ case: Special NIA court grants 8 days custody of Seiminlun Gangte

October 03, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - New Delhi

The Patiala House court on Tuesday extended by eight days the custody of Seiminlun Gangte, who was arrested from Manipur by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The accused was arrested in a case related to a transnational conspiracy by Myanmar and Bangladesh-based leadership of terror outfits to wage war against the Government of India by exploiting the current ethnic unrest in Manipur.

Mr. Gangte, 51, a resident of Churachandpur, was booked by the NIA on July 19 under the anti-terror law, the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), among others. Manipur Police said he is one of the prime suspect in the Kwakta Bomb Blast case.

On June 21, three civilians were injured when an explosion took place in an SUV parked at a culvert in Bishnupur’s Kwakta area.

On Tuesday, Mr. Gangte was produced before NIA Special Judge Sachin Gupta, who extended the custody for eight days after hearing the submissions from both sides. The NIA had asked for 10 days custody.

On the submission of Mr. Gangte, the court directed the NIA to provide a copy of the FIR to the opposite party. His counsel was also allowed to meet him on alternate days while he was being held in NIA custody.

The court also raised questions pertaining to the jurisdiction in the case since it was a matter of special act.

The NIA, in a statement, had said that their investigation revealed a conspiracy by Myanmar- and Bangladesh-based militant groups with a section of militant leaders in India to indulge in incidents of violence with an intention to drive a wedge between different ethnic groups and to wage war against the Government of India.

“And for this purpose, the aforementioned leadership have been providing funds to procure arms, ammunition and other types of terrorist hardware which are being sourced both, from across the border, as well as from other terrorist outfits active in Northeastern States of India to stoke the current ethnic strife in Manipur,” it alleged.