Man disguised as tourist to supply illegal arms arrested

Seven sophisticated pistols and six live cartridges were seized from him.

A 32-year-old man who disguised himself as a tourist to carry illegal arms and supplied them to criminals in Delhi-NCR was arrested from southwest Delhi’s Jaffarpur Kalan, police said on Monday.

Harish Kumar alias Sunda would carry a bag and blend among tourists coming to Delhi in buses to deliver illegal weapons to criminals in the national capital, they said.

“He had been bringing firearms and ammunition from Manawar, Khalghat in Madhya Pradesh in a tourist bag and used to mingle with tourist groups while returning Delhi to pass undetected,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse.

Dec 2, 2019

