Man arrested for urinating, defecating and spitting on Mumbai-Delhi Air India flight

June 27, 2023 12:50 am | Updated 12:50 am IST - New Delhi

A man onboard a Mumbai to Delhi Air India flight was arrested for allegedly defecating, urinating, and spitting in the aircraft, police said.

According to the FIR registered on June 24 at IGI police station by captain Varun Sansare, Air India’s flight AIC 866 from Delhi to Mumbai was in the air, when a passenger on seat 17F urinated and spat in the aircraft on row 9 DEF wing.

“The misconduct was observed by the cabin crew of the flight, and subsequently, a verbal warning was issued and the passenger was secluded from the surrounding passengers by the cabin supervisor, Aman Vats,” the complainant said.

The pilot-in-command, Mr. Sansare, was also alerted regarding the incident and the company was immediately informed and airport security was requested to escort the passenger on arrival, police said.

The complainant said that all passengers were agitated over the misconduct when the flight arrived in Delhi. On arrival, Head of Air India Security took the passenger to the local police station near IGI airport T-3.

Police said that the accused is a resident of Uttarakhand.

The accused has been arrested under IPC sections 294 (Obscene acts and songs) and 510 (Misconduct in public by a drunken person).

Police said he was arrested but later released on bail.