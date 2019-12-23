Mamata Banerjee writes to Opposition parties’ CMs, senior leaders to unite

Stating that democracy in India is under threat from the BJP-led government at the Centre, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday wrote to chief ministers and senior leaders belonging to opposition parties urging them to unite and chalk out a plan to “save the country”.

Ms. Banerjee described the current situation arising out of protests in the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed NRC as “serious” and urged all the non-BJP parties to come together and rise against the “draconian regime” of the central government.

Sources in the ruling Trinamool Congress, of which Ms. Banerjee is the supremo, said that the letter was sent to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah among others.

“Today, I write this letter to you with grave worries in my mind. The citizens of this country irrespective of caste and creed, particularly the women and children, farmers, workers and members of scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, OBCs and minorities are in the grip of fear and panic for the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed nationwide NRC. The situation is very serious,” Ms. Banerjee’s letter said.

“Today, more than ever, we need to rise against this draconian regime in the united manner. I sincerely and honestly request all my senior leaders and all the political outfits to stand up against this in a concerted and united manner; let us create peaceful and meaningful opposition to these unholy efforts by the Centre and save India’s democratic soul,” she added.