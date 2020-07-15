Malini Parthasarathy appointed Chairperson of The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited

Ms Malini Parthasarathy has been unanimously appointed Chairperson of the Board of Directors of The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited. She succeeds Mr N. Ram, who stepped down as Chairman of the Board of Directors on attaining the age of 75. Ms Parthasarathy was earlier Co-Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the company.
At the Board of Directors meeting held on July 15, 2020, Ms Parthasarathy placed on record her appreciation of Mr Ram’s “outstanding stewardship” of the company and the 142-year-old newspaper at a time when the media industry was in turmoil. She highlighted his updating of the earlier idea of a ‘wall’ between editorial and business to ‘a line, not a wall’, an idea that has been successful in integrating aspirations on both sides; and his constant holding both the company and the paper to the obligation of maintaining the highest standards. Adding that it was Mr. Ram “who always urged the company and the paper to be the best versions of themselves,” she said that this was an important legacy she would strive to uphold.
Mr. Ram expressed confidence that Ms. Parthasarathy, former Editor of The Hindu, who had contributed to the newspaper in various capacities for more than three-and-a-half decades and had also taken an active interest in the business side of the company, would succeed in fulfilling the responsibility that comes with her new position.
