GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Malayalam filmmaker Vinu passes away in Coimbatore

He helmed a handful of hit movies in collaboration with director Suresh

January 11, 2024 12:02 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram:

PTI
Malayalam filmmaker Vinu

Malayalam filmmaker Vinu

Malayalam filmmaker Vinu

The 73-year-old filmmaker was admitted to the hospital recently for some abdomen-related ailments, the sources said.

He is survived by his wife and two children.

The Suresh-Vinu pair gave several successful Malayalam movies, including Mangalam Veettil Manaseshwari Gupta, Kusruthi Kattu and Ayushman Bhava among others.

Their last collaborative effort was the 2008 movie Kanichukulangarayil CBI.

FEFKA Directors' Union, an organisation of Malayalam filmmakers, condoled his demise. Mr. Vinu was working on a new psychological thriller film, it said in a Facebook post.

He would be cremated in Coimbatore on Thursday, it added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.