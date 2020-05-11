National

Make modest opening of road, air transport to start economic activity: Chidambaram

Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram. | File

Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram. | File   | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

He also welcomed the government’s decision to start select inter-state train services

Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Monday urged the government to allow operation of road and air transport, saying it was the only way economic and commercial activities can effectively resume.

He also welcomed the government’s decision to start select inter-state train services.

Also read: Chidambaram welcomes govt. decision to borrow more

The government has decided to start train services from May 12 connecting Delhi to some select stations across the country, bookings for which will begin from Monday by the IRCTC.

“We welcome the decision of the government to cautiously start operation of inter state passenger trains. The same modest opening should be started with road transport and air transport,” the former Finance Minister said.

Also read: Coronavirus | Chidambaram asks govt. to release uniform figures of positive cases

“The only way economic and commercial activity can effectively begin, is to open road, rail and air services for passengers and goods,” Mr. Chidambaram said on Twitter.

The Congress has been demanding restarting of economic activities which have come to a standstill in view of the complete lockdown enforced due to coronavirus.

The Congress has also demanded a relief package for the poor and an economic stimulus package to help the industry.

A letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 11, 2020 11:35:46 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/make-modest-opening-of-road-air-transport-to-start-economic-activity-chidambaram/article31555056.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY