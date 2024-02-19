Mahua Moitra fails to appear before ED

February 19, 2024 09:48 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra on February 19 did not appear before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in connection with an inquiry under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

It is learnt that the ED has given one-week time to Ms. Moitra to join the probe.

The agency had summoned Ms. Moitra to record her statement as part of the inquiry concerning a Non-Resident External (NRE) account. The ED is examining whether the transactions made through the account contravened any provision of the FEMA.

The Income Tax department had initially come across the details of the account, which were later shared with the ED for a follow-up inquiry. According to sources, as Ms. Moitra was allegedly linked to the account, the agency summoned her for questioning.

The ED has the power to impose a penalty or attach assets worth the amount sent overseas if any violation is established under the FEMA.

Ms. Moitra had previously been accused of taking bribes from Dubai-based businessman Darshan Hiranandani for asking questions in Parliament. She was expelled from the Lok Sabha in December 2023 following a report from an Ethics Committee that held her guilty of “unethical conduct” and contempt of the House for sharing her Lok Sabha credentials with unauthorised persons.