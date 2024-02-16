GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NRE account triggered FEMA inquiry allegedly involving Mahua Moitra

During the inquiry, the agency may look into Ms. Moitra’s expenses made overseas and source of funds

February 16, 2024 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Devesh K Pandey
Devesh K. Pandey
Trinamool Congress’ Mahua Moitra. File.

Trinamool Congress’ Mahua Moitra. File. | Photo Credit: R.V. MOORTHY

The Enforcement Directorate has initiated an inquiry under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) against Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra after it found transactions made through an alleged Non-Resident External (NRE) account linked to her, according to official sources.

Ms. Moitra has been asked to appear before an ED team at the agency’s Delhi headquarters for recording her statement on February 19.

It is learnt that the Income-Tax department had earlier found the details of the account, which were shared with the ED, for a follow-up inquiry to ascertain if there was any violation of FEMA provisions. As Ms. Moitra was allegedly linked to the account, the agency may seek information about the transactions from her.

During the inquiry, sources said, the agency may also look into Ms. Moitra’s expenses made overseas and source of funds. Under FEMA provisions, the ED may impose a penalty or attach assets worth the amount sent overseas if any violation is established.  

The former Trinamool MP had been accused of taking bribes from Dubai-based businessman Darshan Hiranandani for asking questions in Parliament. In December 2023, she was expelled from the Lok Sabha after a report of an Ethics Committee held her guilty of “unethical conduct” and contempt of the House for sharing her Lok Sabha credentials with unauthorised persons.

