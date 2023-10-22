HamberMenu
Mahua has clarified stance to Trinamool leadership: O’Brien

Mr. O’Brien said in a statement to a news agency that his party has observed reports in the media.

October 22, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - New Delhi 

The Hindu Bureau
TMC MP Derek O’Brien speaks with the media, in Kolkata, on Oct. 22, 2023.

TMC MP Derek O’Brien speaks with the media, in Kolkata, on Oct. 22, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

 

The Trinamool Congress made it clear on Sunday that the party will not comment on the allegations of “cash for query” against its MP Mahua Moitra. Party’s leader in Rajya Sabha Derek O’Brien said it will wait till the House investigates those allegations. 

Mr. O’Brien said in a statement to a news agency that his party has observed reports in the media. “The member concerned has been advised by the party leadership to clarify her position regarding the allegations levelled against her. She has already done that,” he said making it clear that the party had sought clarification from Ms. Moitra. 

ALSO READ
Parliamentary panels applying different standards in dealing with complaints by and against BJP MPs: BSP MP Danish Ali 

“However, since the matter has to do with an elected MP, her rights and privileges, let the matter be investigated by the right forum of Parliament- after which the party leadership will take an appropriate decision,” Mr. O’Brien said. 

The BJP had demanded a probe against Ms. Moitra for allegedly asking questions in Parliament against the Adani group to favour another company. Ms. Moitra has been maintaining that she is being targeted by the BJP regime for exposing various illegal activities of the Adani Group. 

