Watch | ‘Maharashtra politics has lost its class and standards’: Eknath Khadse

There have been talks that there is internal strife against you that is stopping you entry back to the BJP. Do you agree?

There are some facts in this. It has been years we (I and Devendra Fadnavis) have worked against each other, said harsh words against each other inside and outside the assembly so it is obvious for them to feel that if I come back to the BJP, then their power or their stature in the party will somehow diminish. I totally understand this mindset, but I have personally tried to fix it by speaking to senior leaders and party workers, but some people do not want to move ahead in life and want to hold lifetime grudges, what more can I do?The politics of Maharashtra in 2014 and 2024 has major difference. Today leaders are using discriminatory tone to insult each other. Earlier we used to hear things like hate speeches, religion and caste-based politics and crime rates due to political rift used to happen in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. We too used to pass satirical remarks against the Opposition, but later, we all would meet up and laugh about it. There was friendship, people did not cross the line to demean each other, and even if a few did, they would feel ashamed. Politics has lost its class and standards.