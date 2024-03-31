GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

LS polls: NCP (SP) files complaint with ECI against Shiv Sena and BJP over star campaigners list

“We have filed a complaint to the Election Commission of India.”

March 31, 2024 03:31 am | Updated 03:31 am IST - Mumbai

PTI

The Sharad Pawar camp on March 30 said it has filed a complaint with the Election Commission against the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena for violating the Representation of the People Act and poll code by publishing the names of individuals from other parties as their star campaigners.

The NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) is part of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra, also comprising Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress.

"We have filed a complaint to the Election Commission of India regarding the gross violations by Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) and the Bharatiya Janata Party of the Representation of People Act and the Model Code of Conduct," the Sharad Pawar-led party posted on its official handle X (formerly Twitter).

Voting for Lok Sabha elections is scheduled to start on April 19. Maharashtra will vote in five phases.

"Both Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) and Bharatiya Janata Party have published the names of various individuals from other political parties as part of their Star Campaigner List, which is violative of Section 77 of the Representation of People's Act," the NCP (SP) stated and also tagged its ECI complaint letter and the list of star campaigners of both parties.

The NCP (SP) claimed Shiv Sena, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has published the names of various people holding high public office such as the prime minister, Union ministers, chief minister and deputy CM.

"This is not only a violation of the Representation of People Act, but also of the Model Code of Conduct as the representatives of the party in power in Centre or State are categorically barred from using their official positions for the purpose of election Campaign," it said.

The party demanded strict action by the ECI in the interest of protecting the sanctity of free and fair elections.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.