Ex-Minister Suresh Navale resigns from Shiv Sena, extends support to NCP (SP) Beed nominee

Former Maharashtra Minister Suresh Navale resigns from Shiv Sena, accuses CM of bowing to BJP pressure, supports NCP candidate

April 30, 2024 03:00 pm | Updated 03:00 pm IST - Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

PTI
Suresh Navale is a Former Minister of State for Energy, Maharashtra Government.

Suresh Navale is a Former Minister of State for Energy, Maharashtra Government. | Photo Credit: FaceBook/ @Prof. Suresh Navle 

Former Maharashtra Minister Suresh Navale has resigned from the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, claiming the Chief Minister has succumbed to the pressure from the BJP.

Mr. Navale has also said he will not join any party and announced his support to NCP(SP) Beed Lok Sabha seat nominee Bajrang Sonawane.

Talking to a news channel on April 29, Mr. Navale, who hails from Beed, said he resigned from the Shiv Sena on April 25.

‘BJP is anti-Maharashtra, exploits religious divide when it fears defeat’: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray

"My allegation is that the Chief Minister has succumbed to the pressure from the BJP. He came out earlier (after a revolt in the Sena) and formed government, but did not oppose pressure from the BJP with the same spirit when it was expected that we (Shiv Sena) will contest our 18 seats," he said.

In 2019, the then undivided Shiv Sena contested 22 out of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra and won 18 of them.

Mr. Navale said the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) is contesting 21 Lok Sabha seats in the state this time and here (in Mr. Shinde's party), the sitting MPs are being denied tickets.

Also Read: ​Crowded field: On Maharashtra politics 

"The political career of people who have joined Shinde is almost over at least for today, I don't know about tomorrow. But if this is the situation in the Lok Sabha elections, the situation will be worse in the state assembly polls (due later this year)," he claimed.

Sitting Shiv Sena MPs like Bhavana Gawli (Yavatmal Washim) and Hemant Patil (Hingoli) have been denied renomination, while decision on candidate for the Nashik Lok Sabha seat is still pending, Mr. Navale pointed out.

Shiv Sena (UBT) should be ashamed for having to vote for Congress, says CM Shinde

"There is no place for a dialogue in the party. The party cadres are keeping quiet. They have nothing to do (with what is going on) as they are the beneficiaries," he claimed.

After a meeting with his supporters in Beed on April 29, Mr. Navale said he will support NCP (SP) candidate Mr. Sonawane.

"The BJP has cheated the Shiv Sena, so my supporters have told me to support Bajrang Sonawane and I have declared it accordingly," he said.

