Shiv Sena (UBT) should be ashamed for having to vote for Congress, says CM Shinde

Speaking at a rally in Kolhapur, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Eknath Shinde said the move was a diversion from Bal Thackeray's resolve of not allowing the (undivided) Shiv Sena to become like the Congress

April 27, 2024 11:39 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST - Kolhapur

PTI
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde addresses an election rally in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, on April 27, 2024.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde addresses an election rally in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, on April 27, 2024. | Photo Credit: X/@mieknathshinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said the Shiv Sena (UBT) should be ashamed for disregarding the principles of Bal Thackeray and having to vote for the Congress.

The Congress has fielded Varsha Gaikwad from Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha seat, from where Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray is a voter.

Ms. Gaikwad had met Mr. Thackeray on April 26 and the latter had assured her of victory.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress are part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, which also has the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (SP).

INDIA bloc plans five Prime Ministers in five years, says PM Modi

Speaking at a massive rally here which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr. Shinde said the move was a diversion from Bal Thackeray's resolve of not allowing the (undivided) Shiv Sena to become like the Congress.

"The Shiv Sena (UBT) should be ashamed of itself," the Maharashtra CM asserted.

Speaking at the rally, Mr. Shinde said the PM had selflessly dedicated himself in the service of the nation whereas the opposition lacked any kind of leadership.

Slamming Rahul Gandhi and the state of the Congress, he said the grand old party was like a seed that was sprouting discord.

"Maharashtra resonates with the PM Modi's vision of progress and development. He was born for national politics. The country needs a prime minister who forgets the sorrow of his mother's death and serves selflessly. Rahul Gandhi wants to be PM by clinging onto his mother," Mr. Shinde said.

