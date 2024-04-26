GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Congress’ Mumbai unit chief Varsha Gaikwad to contest from Mumbai North Central

The Dharavi MLA, who was eagerly gunning for the Mumbai South Central seat and was upset at not being given a ticket from there, showed willingness to bury the past

April 26, 2024 03:46 am | Updated 03:46 am IST - Pune:

Shoumojit Banerjee
Varsha Gaikwad

Varsha Gaikwad | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

Ending weeks of parleys between partners of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the Congress on Thursday announced the candidature of the party’s Mumbai unit chief and Dharavi MLA Varsha Gaikwad from the Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha constituency.

Ms. Gaikwad, who was eagerly gunning for the Mumbai South Central seat (of which Dharavi is a part) and was upset at not being given a ticket from there, showed willingness to bury the past and expressed confidence in winning the seat in this election.

The seat is currently held by the BJP’s Poonam Mahajan, daughter of the late BJP stalwart Pramod Mahajan. However, the ruling Mahayuti alliance is yet to announce its candidate. The seat goes to polls in the fifth and last phase in Maharashtra on May 20.

“The party has given me the responsibility to win Mumbai North Central. I want to assure my leadership that I will fight to win. This constituency has been a Congress stronghold for many years and we have won it several times. We shall win it again in 2024,” said Ms. Gaikwad.

The seat was held by Ms. Gaikwad’s father Eknath Gaikwad and by the Congress’ Priya Dutt.

Recently, a miffed Ms. Gaikwad had accused the State Congress leadership of failing to do enough to drive a hard bargain during the seat-sharing between the Congress and the Shiv Sena (UBT), at a meeting of her supporters in Mumbai.

Remarking that the past is past, Ms. Gaikwad thanked the Congress leadership for reposing faith in her.

In the BJP, along with Ms. Mahajan, the names of Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar and senior counsel Ujjwal Nikam are being floated around.

Related Topics

Mumbai / General Elections 2024 / Maharashtra / politics / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.