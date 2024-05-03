GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Chopper crashes while landing in Raigad; was to fly Uddhav Sena leader Sushma Andhare

The helicopter was manufactured in 2002 by Bell 407 and belongs to a Pune based chartered aviation company

May 03, 2024 12:16 pm | Updated 12:29 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

A helicopter crashed while landing at Mahad in Maharashtra’s Raigad District on Friday morning, injuring the pilot.

The pilot was moved to a local hospital. According to the police control room, the incident occurred at around 9.30 a.m., while landing at a temporary helipad.

The helicopter was scheduled to fly Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare, who was in Mahad to canvas for the party’s candidate and former Union Minister Anant Geete. He is challenging sitting Member of Parliament Sunil Tatkare, who is contesting on NCP (AP) ticket. Raigad constituency is scheduled to vote on May 7.

Ms. Andhare is a lawyer and social figure associated with Ambedkarite movement.

The rotors of the chopper have been damaged and the aircraft rests on its starboard side. The helicopter was manufactured in 2002 by Bell 407 and belongs to a Pune based chartered aviation company.

Related Topics

Maharashtra / Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.