Akola hottest city in Maharashtra at over 45° C; district collector imposes Sec 144

The collector in an order asked establishments to made adequate arrangements of drinking water and fans for workers and to change the timings of private coaching classes

Published - May 26, 2024 03:45 pm IST - Akola

PTI
Image used for representative purpose only.

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: Arunangsu Roy Chowdhury

Akola has been the hottest city in Maharashtra over the last two days when it recorded the maximum temperature of more than 45° Celsius, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

In view of the heatwave conditions likely in Akola, Collector Ajit Kumbhar on Saturday imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) till May 31, prohibiting public gathering.

The collector in an order asked establishments to made adequate arrangements of drinking water and fans for workers and to change the timings of private coaching classes, saying they should not be held during the afternoon.

Akola city, located in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region, recorded the maximum temperature of 45.8° Celsius on Friday and 45.6° Celsius on Saturday, the season's highest temperature in the city this month, according to the IMD data.

Mercury has been on the rise in many parts of the Vidarbha region since the past few days.

The maximum temperature in Akola over the last few days ranged from more than 44° Celsius to 45.8° Celsius, as per the district administration.

On May 26, 2020, Akola was the second hottest city in the country (after Khargone in Madhya Pradesh) at 47.4° Celsius.

Akola collector on Saturday imposed Section 144 of the CrPC till May 31.

The order said it is necessary to provide fans, drinking water and sheds to the workers, change the timings of private coaching classes for students and implement other measures effectively so that the people do not suffer from heat stroke.

Workers engaged in the industrial sector should not work in the sun, it said.

Rajasthan: Six more deaths reported due to heat stroke as mercury soars to 49 degrees Celsius

It will be the responsibility of the establishment's owner to prepare adequate sheds for protection from heat stroke, arrangement of fans, coolers or other devices, adequate drinking water and first aid boxes, the order said.

The private coaching classes should be conducted up to 10 a.m. and after 5 p.m. If the classes are to be continued between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., arrangements of fans, coolers should be made at the coaching centres, it said.

