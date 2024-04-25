GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Actor Tamannaah Bhatia summoned over promotion of IPL streaming on betting app

April 25, 2024 11:34 am | Updated 11:34 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
Actor Tamannaah Bhatia

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia

Maharashtra cyber cell has summoned actor Tamannaah Bhatia in connection with the alleged promotion of the viewing of IPL matches on a subsidiary app of the Mahadev online gaming and betting application, officials said on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

CBI closes 2019 IPL betting cases over lack of evidence

The actor has been asked to appear before the Maharashtra cyber personnel on April 29, a senior police official said.

Bhatia has been summoned by the Maharashtra cyber cell for allegedly promoting the viewing of the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches on the Fairplay betting app, he said.

Some of the IPL matches were also streamed illegally on the app in 2023, officials said citing a complaint in this connection.

The actor has been called to record her statement as a witness in the case, an official said.

The Maharashtra cyber cell has already recorded the statements of singer Badshah and the managers of actors Sanjay Dutt and Jacqueline Fernandez in the case, he said.

The Mahadev app is under the scanner of various investigation agencies over alleged illegal transactions and betting.

Bhatia is known for her films like Baahubali, Jailer and Netflix anthology Lust Stories 2.

