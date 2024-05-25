GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

3-month-old baby, six injured as car hits pedestrians, motorcycles in Nagpur

The incident, barely days after a tragedy in Pune, took place around 8 pm near Natraj Talkies in the busy Mahal area

Published - May 25, 2024 11:58 am IST - Nagpur

PTI
Three beer bottles and ganja were recovered from the car, that hit 7 persons in Nagpur on May 25. Representational image.

Three beer bottles and ganja were recovered from the car, that hit 7 persons in Nagpur on May 25. Representational image.

Seven persons, including a 3-month-old baby, were injured, three of them seriously, after a speeding car allegedly driven by an intoxicated person hit pedestrians and motorcycles in Nagpur, an official said on Saturday.

The incident comes days after the tragedy in Pune, where a Porsche car allegedly driven by the 17-year-old, who the police claim was drunk at the time after consuming liquor at a bar, knocked down two motorbike riders in Kalyani Nagar area in the early hours of Sunday, causing their death.

The police have arrested three persons and recovered beer bottles and ganja from the vehicle, he said.

The incident took place around 8 pm near Natraj Talkies in the busy Mahal area, the police official said.

The car first hit a few walkers. The driver then tried to flee from the spot but crashed into a few motorcycles. Locals nabbed the car’s three occupants, all in their 20s, and thrashed them before handing them over to the police.

Three beer bottles and ganja were recovered from the car, the official said.

A woman, her 3-month-old baby and a man were seriously injured, while four others sustained minor injuries, he said. The woman’s suffered a leg fracture and her child is under observation, the official said.

The car occupants, Sunny Chavan, Anshul Dhale and one of their friends, have been named as accused. It was not immediately clear who was at the wheel at the time of the accident.

Related Topics

road accident / Maharashtra

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.