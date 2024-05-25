3-month-old baby, six injured as car hits pedestrians, motorcycles in Nagpur

Seven persons, including a 3-month-old baby, were injured, three of them seriously, after a speeding car allegedly driven by an intoxicated person hit pedestrians and motorcycles in Nagpur, an official said on Saturday.

The incident comes days after the tragedy in Pune, where a Porsche car allegedly driven by the 17-year-old, who the police claim was drunk at the time after consuming liquor at a bar, knocked down two motorbike riders in Kalyani Nagar area in the early hours of Sunday, causing their death.

The police have arrested three persons and recovered beer bottles and ganja from the vehicle, he said.

The incident took place around 8 pm near Natraj Talkies in the busy Mahal area, the police official said.

The car first hit a few walkers. The driver then tried to flee from the spot but crashed into a few motorcycles. Locals nabbed the car’s three occupants, all in their 20s, and thrashed them before handing them over to the police.

Three beer bottles and ganja were recovered from the car, the official said.

A woman, her 3-month-old baby and a man were seriously injured, while four others sustained minor injuries, he said. The woman’s suffered a leg fracture and her child is under observation, the official said.

The car occupants, Sunny Chavan, Anshul Dhale and one of their friends, have been named as accused. It was not immediately clear who was at the wheel at the time of the accident.