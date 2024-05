May 05, 2024 04:09 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST

Speaking to The Hindu, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh said the dip seen in voter turnout in the Lok Sabha elections may benefit Congress. He also added that while the Congress manifesto discusses important issues. BJP continues to talk about meat and mangalsutra

Report: Mehul Malpani

Video: AM Farooqi

