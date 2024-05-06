Police officer in M.P. run over by tractor; properties of accused razed

May 06, 2024 04:20 am | Updated 04:20 am IST - Bhopal

An assistant sub-inspector of Madhya Pradesh Police was crushed to death when he tried to stop a tractor-trolley being used for illegal sand mining in Shahdol district, police said on Sunday.

According to Kumar Prateek, Superintendent of Police, Shahdol, the incident took place early on Sunday when ASI Mahendra Bagri, posted at Beohari police station, was on his way to a village to execute a warrant in a case with two colleagues .

“On the way they spotted an overloaded trolley on the opposite side. The driver refused to stop and ran over the ASI who was in front of the tractor,” Mr. Prateek told The Hindu.

The police have arrested the driver and another person present on the tractor. They were identified as Raj Rawat and Ashutosh Singh respectively, who had fled the scene of incident. Various police teams are currently searching for the owner of the tractor, Surendra Singh who is on the run, the SP said.

A case has been filed under sections 302 (murder), 379 (punishment for theft), 414 (assisting in concealment of stolen property) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. Also included is section 4/21 of the Mines and Minerals Act, concerned with illegal mining.

Mr. Bagri is survived by his wife and three minor daughters.

Mr. Prateek also said that various illegal properties owned by the three accused were demolished by the administration.

Illegal sand mining is prevalent in Shahdol, which has various small river streams and large drains.

Mr. Prateek said authorities have launched a drive against the practice and caught about 30 overloaded dumpers carrying sand.