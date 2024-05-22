GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

MP Nursing College bribery scam: CBI inspector terminated from service

The CBI’s Anti Corruption Bureau, Bhopal had formed various teams to probe irregularities in the nursing colleges in the State

Published - May 22, 2024 09:07 pm IST - Bhopal

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has terminated the services of inspector Rahul Raj, who was allegedly caught red handed accepting a bribe of ₹10 lakh during the investigation of irregularities in Madhya Pradesh’s nursing colleges, officials at the agency said on Wednesday. 

Two officials of Madhya Pradesh Police — inspectors Sushil Kumar Majoka and Rishikant Asathe, who were earlier attached with the CBI — have also been repatriated due to their alleged involvement in the bribery racket unearthed in the Central agency’s internal vigilance findings, an official said. 

Acting on the orders Madhya Pradesh High Court in February, the CBI’s Anti Corruption Bureau, Bhopal had formed various teams to probe irregularities in the nursing colleges in the State. 

The agency’s internal vigilance team, however, found out that its own officials were involved in a bribery racket and were giving favourable inspection reports to colleges in exchange of money, the CBI had said in a statement on Monday. 

The CBI, in the following action, has so far booked 23 people, including four of its officials, chairpersons, directors and officials of various nursing colleges across the State, and some middlemen and touts.

The agency said Mr. Raj was caught on May 18 “red handed while accepting an illegal gratification of ₹10 lakhs from one Anil Bhaskaran and his wife Suma Anil”. Mr. Bhaskaran is the chairperson of a nursing college. 

“In follow up action, CBI, New Delhi conducted searches at 31 places in Bhopal, Indore, Ratlam and Jaipur and effected recoveries of over ₹2.33 Crore in cash, four gold bars, 36 digital devices and over 150 incriminating documents,” the CBI statement read.

Apart from Mr. Raj, the agency has also arrested 12 other accused in the case. All of them have been remanded to CBI custody till May 29. 

The arrested accused include Mr. Majoka, Mr. Bhaskaran and his wife, Jugal Kishore and Om Goswami, directors of separate nursing colleges, who acted as middlemen between the CBI’s inspection teams and various college managements. 

The CBI has claimed that its officials received bribes ranging between ₹2 lakh to ₹10 lakh. Various nursing officers and patwaris attached with the CBI inspection teams also received ₹25-50,000 and ₹5-20,000, respectively. 

Related Topics

corruption & bribery / Madhya Pradesh / Bhopal

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.