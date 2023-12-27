GIFT a SubscriptionGift
M. Phil. degrees recognised no more, reiterates UGC

The UGC has made it clear that M.Phil. courses that started prior to the 2022 notification will not be affected

December 27, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
A view of University Grants Commission (UGC), in New Delhi.

A view of University Grants Commission (UGC), in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has reiterated through a public notice on Tuesday that Master of Philosophy (M.Phil.) degrees are no longer recognised. Citing fresh applications of certain universities inviting students for M.Phil. courses, UGC Secretary Manish R. Joshi said in the notice that UGC’s Minimum Standards and Procedures for Award of Ph.D. Degree Regulations of 2022 had clearly stated that Higher Educational Institutions shall not offer M.Phil. programme.

The 2022 notification was published in the Gazette on November 7, 2022. “The Universities authorities, therefore, are requested to take immediate steps to stop admissions to M.Phil. programme for the 2023-24 academic year. Further, students are advised not to take admission in M.Phil. Programme,” Prof. Joshi said in the notice. “Higher Educational Institutions shall not offer the M.Phil. programme,” the 2022 notification had said.

The UGC has made it clear that M.Phil. courses that started prior to the 2022 notification will not be affected and the students who have joined M.Phil. before the notification will be allowed to complete the courses.

