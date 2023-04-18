State universities unable to stop M.Phil programme, despite UGC deeming it redundant

April 18, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - COIMBATORE

As a fallout of the necessity to toe the line of the Higher Education Department, State universities and colleges find themselves in a compulsive situation of continuing with M.Phil programme, despite knowing full well that the course has been made redundant by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The UGC had, at the start of last year, officially notified that it would be scrapping MPhil programme from 2022-23, in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. As a result, universities across the country, barring Tamil Nadu, discontinued the M.Phil programme.

The NEP advocates four-year Bachelor’s degree and research-intensive Master’s degree. “There may be an integrated five-year Bachelor’s/Master’s programme. Undertaking a PhD shall require either a degree or a 4-year Bachelor’s degree with Research. The MPhil programme will be discontinued,” the NEP had specified.

However, State universities in Tamil Nadu continued to offer M.Phil programme during 2022-23 and are in an unenviable situation of extending the programme for 2023-24 as well, in the absence of specific instructions from the Higher Education Department to discontinue it.

Universities have reportedly been told to maintain status quo ante with regard to the programmes offered until the High-Level Panel for formulation of State Education Policy comes out with its recommendations. Having conducted public hearings in Chennnai, Tiruchi, Madurai, Tiruvarur and Tirunelveli, and factored in the inputs provided by faculty associations and other state-holders, the Panel is expected to come out with a comprehensive report in a few months time. The Panel headed by Delhi High Court retired Chief Justice D. Murugesan was constituted in April 2022 and terms of reference released in June. A year’s time was given to the Panel to submit report with recommendations on SEP.

On their part, academics and teachers’ organisations are understood to be against continuance of M.Phil.

The decision taken by UGC and the Union Ministry of Education to scrap M.Phil as per NEP 2020 is bound to be binding across the country, former Vice-Chancellor of Bharathiyar University, and former president of Association of Indian Universities G. Thiruvasagam said.

Be it the higher educational institutions or candidates, persisting with the M.Phil programme will be at their own risk. Scrapping of M.Phil is the prerogative of the UGC, he said.

M.Phil started losing its sheen as early as in 1993 when it was no more the eligibility for lectureship in colleges and universities. Post-graduation with a pass in the National Eligibility Test of UGC, SET of States and other funding organisations came to be considered the essential qualification for lectureship, a functionary of a teachers’ organisation said. “This being the case, the State Government has to take a call and ought to scrap M.Phil well before the commencement of the next academic year,” he emphasised.