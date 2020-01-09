National

Lokpal member D.B. Bhosale resigns

Lokpal member Justice Dilip B. Bhosale has resigned from his post, official sources said on Thursday.

Justice Bhosale has resigned from the post due to some personal reasons, the sources told PTI.

Justice Bhosale was administered the oath of office by Lokpal chairman Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose on March 27, 2019.

