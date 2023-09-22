HamberMenu
Lok Sabha adjourns sine die a day before schedule

The special session also saw a shift from the old to the new Parliament building on Tuesday

September 22, 2023 03:00 am | Updated 03:00 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts the proceedings of the House during the Special Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on September 21, 2023

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts the proceedings of the House during the Special Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on September 21, 2023 | Photo Credit: ANI

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned sine die on Thursday, a day before the scheduled close of the special session.

The special session saw the women's reservation Bill being passed by both Houses. The session, which began on Monday and was scheduled till Friday, also saw a discussion in both Houses on the success of Chandrayaan-3.

The Lok Sabha also adopted a resolution on the success of the Moon mission.

As the House was adjourned sine die by Speaker Om Birla, several women MPs greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While the Lok Sabha passed the bill granting reservation to women on one-third seats in Lok Sabha and State assemblies with near unanimity on Wednesday, the Rajya Sabha passed the bill unanimously on Thursday.

The special session also saw a shift from the old to the new Parliament building on Tuesday after a function in the central hall of the old complex.

On the first day of the session, MPs of both sides participated in the discussion in the Lok Sabha on "Parliamentary Journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha — Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learnings".

