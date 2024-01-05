Local LeT militant, behind several attacks on Kashmiri Pandits, killed in Shopian: Police

January 05, 2024 04:00 pm | Updated 04:00 pm IST - SRINAGAR

A local Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant, behind the killing of an Army man and attacks on three Kashmiri Pandits, was killed during an anti-militancy operation in south Kashmir’s Shopian, the J&K police said on January 5.

A police spokesman said Bilal Ahmed Bhat, affiliated with the LeT, was neutralised in a joint early morning operation of the police, the Army and the CRPF in Chotigam area of Shopian.

“During the search operation, the hiding terrorist fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party. In the ensuing encounter, the terrorist was killed and his body was retrieved from the encounter site,” the police said.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including one AK series rifle, three magazines, were recovered from the encounter site, the police said.

The police said Bhat was involved in the killing of Umer Fayaz, an Army jawan from Sudsan, Kulgam. “Bhat also hurled a grenade upon non-local labourers in Hermain, resulting in on-spot death of two labourers. He was also involved in killing of Kashmiri Pandit, Sunil Kumar Bhat, and injuring another Kashmiri Pandit, Pretimber Nath, both residents of Chotigam Shopian. He was also involved in the attack on a local, Bal Krishan alias Sonu, a resident of Chotigam,” the police said.

The police said Bhat was also involved in instigating local youth to join terrorist ranks and induced 12 local youth into the ranks of terrorists. “Bhat was also involved in the killing of an arrested terrorist who was leading the search party during a cordon-and-search operation at Nowgam in 2022,” the police said.