Listening to good advice

February 23, 2024 05:00 am | Updated 05:00 am IST

For the people who are distressed and confused, there will be some solutions from good and noble people. We have to approach the right men to redress our grievances. Velukkudi Sri Krishnan Swamy said in a discourse that Arjuna was faltering, exhausting in sweat, and his palpitation soaring high on the war field. He was terribly confused and upset about whether or not to participate in the war.

He requested Lord Krishna to tender advice and guide him properly. After hearing Lord’s upadesa in the form of Sri Bhagavad Gita, Arjuna said all his doubts were clarified, and his mind had become steady.

Like Arjuna, Dhritarashtra was in the same condition when he had to decide to give a share of the kingdom to Pandavas. He asked the pious and noble personality Vidhura to help him come out of the dilemma. The saner advice tendered by Vidhura was neglected by Dhritarashtra, which landed his entire race in trouble.

Dhritarashtra and Sanjaya studied together. Dhritarashtra asked Sanjaya, “Why are you alone smart and greatly learned while I am not?”. Sanjaya replied that he was not gripped by delusion or hypocrisy.

Though unasked, Vibhishana extended advice to Ravana, and Prahladha tried to convince his father Hiranyakasipu. Sri Sita told Ravana to forget her and think of the welfare of his citizens. They all turned deaf ears, which landed them in peril.