Light Utility Helicopter close to certification after all tests

The multi-use Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) has moved closer to operational clearance certification or a formal nod for its airworthiness after clearing hot and high-altitude testing.

LUH developer Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL) said on Thursday that the latest trials were conducted from August 24 to September 2 by its test pilots and those of the Air Force and the Army.

“The LUH has complied with all the requirements of the users. With the completion of hot and high-altitude testing, it is close to operational clearance certification,” the HAL said, quoting its CMD R. Madhavan.

The helicopter had demonstrated all planned tests. They included a comprehensive test plan at 3,300 metres at Leh in temperatures up to 32 degrees celsius.

Lifting off from Leh, it went through hot and high hover performance at the Daulat Beg Oldie Advanced Landing Ground at 5,000 m followed by another forward helipad at 5,500 m at 27 degrees C.

“While these extreme weather conditions impose flight restrictions on all other civil and military aircraft, the LUH's flights were unhindered as it is designed for such operations,” the HAL said.

In August, as the helicopter flew from Bengaluru to Leh, 3,000 km away, over three days with stopovers it “revealed high reliability without any service support,” it said.

The trials team included the aircraft's designers, flight test crew from the HAL, the IAF and the Army, while representatives from the certifying DRDO agency, CEMILAC, and the ORDAQA witnessed the flights.

The flights were completed by an HAL flight test team led by Wg Cdr (retd.) Unni Pillai, Chief Test Pilot (rotary wing); Wg Cdr (retd.) Anil Bhambani; Gp Capt (retd.) Pupinder Singh; Gp Capt V. Panwar and Wg. Cdr A. Jena, besides Gp Capt. R Dubey from the IAF and Lt. Col. R. Grewal from the Army.

The LUH completed hot weather trials at Nagpur in 2018, cold weather trials at Leh in 2019 and sea level trials in Chennai in 2018 and in Puducherry in 2019.