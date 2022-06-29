Leaders condemn killing of tailor in Rajasthan, demand strict action

Leaders across the political spectrum have come out strongly against the gruesome murder of 40-year-old Kanhaiya Lal by one, identified as Riyaz

In this combo image, Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor works at his shop before he was attacked by an assailant with a sharp weapon while the other filmed the crime, in Udaipur, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, said he is deeply shocked by the heinous killing of a tailor in Udaipur and called for immediate punishment for those spreading terror through such brutality.

Mr. Gandhi's reaction came after two men slit the throat of the tailor in Udaipur on Tuesday, saying in a video posted on social media that they avenged an insult to Islam and triggering communal tension in the Rajasthan city.

Ghos Mohammad, one of the accused in the murder of Kanhaiya Lal, in Udaipur, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

"I am deeply shocked by the heinous killing in Udaipur. Brutality in the name of religion cannot be tolerated. Those spreading terror through such brutality should be punished immediately," the Congress leader said in a tweet in Hindi.

"All of us have to defeat hatred together. I appeal to everyone to please maintain peace and brotherhood," he added.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said both the accused in the Udaipur incident have been arrested from Rajsamand.

He promised a speedy investigation into the case and said criminals will be severely punished in a court of law. Mr. Gehlot also called upon people for maintaining peace.

Riyaz, the killer of tailor Kanhaiya Lal, in Udaipur, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the violent incident in Udaipur should be condemned.

"The culprits should get the harshest punishment. Spreading hatred and violence in the name of religion is fatal for our country and society. We have to together strengthen the efforts for peace and non-violence," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

Condemning the incident, Congress leader Pawan Khera asked who is creating such controversies in the society and who is benefitting politically from it.

"Ashok Gehlot knows his Raj Dharma. Ours is a govt that has no tolerance for such heinous acts," he wrote on Twitter.

"Kanhaiya Kumar, Akhlaq and Pehlu Khan -- all became victims of hatred. Who is creating an atmosphere of fanaticism in the country? Who is creating controversies in society? Who is gaining political mileage by spreading hatred? Everyone knows who he is. Everyone is watching, but he is silent," Mr. Khera said in a tweet in Hindi.

Police personnel were deployed after the murder of Kanhaiya Lal, in Udaipur, June 28, 2022 | Photo Credit: PTI

Jamiat condemns Udaipur tailor’s killing

Prominent Muslim organisation Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind condemned the heinous killing of a tailor in Rajasthan’s Udaipur on Tuesday, saying such an act cannot be justified in any way and is against the religion of Islam.

In a statement, Maulana Hakeemuddin Qasmi, general secretary of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, condemned the “brutal killing in Udaipur apparently on the pretext of the insult to the Prophet” and called it against the law of land as well as “against the religion of Islam”.

He said whoever has perpetrated this incident cannot be justified in any way and the act was against the law of the land and “our religion”.

“In our country, there is a system of law, no one has the right to take the law into his own hands,” Mr. Qasmi said.

He also appealed to all citizens of the country to exercise restraint and maintain peace in the country.

Murder, an ‘insult to Islam’: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday termed the murder of a tailor in Rajasthan over an “insult to Islam” horrifying and demanded that the perpetrators be given strict punishment.

“The Udaipur incident is very horrifying and gruesome. Such dastardly acts have no place in a civilised society. We condemn this in the strongest terms. The perpetrators of this crime should be given strict punishment,” Mr. Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

SP, BSP condemn murder

The Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Tuesday condemned the killing of a tailor in Rajasthan’s Udaipur over “insult to Islam” and demanded stringent punishment for the guilty.

In a tweet in Hindi, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said, “The killing in Udaipur should be condemned in the harshest terms. Everyone in the society has to come forward to save the country’s brotherhood.” “Such criminal elements must be given the harshest punishment so that the enemies of peace do not take any advantage of it.” BSP supremo Mayawati too demanded action against the assailants and urged people to maintain peace and harmony.

“The brutal murder of a tailor in Udaipur, Rajasthan today is very sad, and it must be condemned. I appeal to all to maintain peace and order and exercise restraint,” she said in a tweet in Hindi.

“The Rajasthan government should take all necessary steps to ensure that the culprits get strict legal punishment, and also maintain normalcy,” she said.

Owaisi says incident gruesome, demands arrest of Nupur Sharma

India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday condemned the killing of a tailor in Rajasthan’s Udaipur district for allegedly insulting Islam.

Mr. Owaisi, who was addressing a gathering in Bhopal’s Ashoka Garden area as part of his party’s campaign for the Madhya Pradesh local body polls, also demanded the arrest of the suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharm for her remarks against Prophet Mohammad.

Killers must receive ‘exemplary punishment’: Tharoor

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday condemned the murder of a tailor in Udaipur and said the killers must receive “exemplary punishment”.

Taking to Twitter, Mr. Tharoor said, “I unreservedly condemn the horrific beheading of shopkeeper Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur by two Muslim youth, who then posted a gruesome video of the murder on social media.” Bigotry and violence have no place in our society, Mr. Tharoor said, adding that swift action “must be and is being taken”.

“The killers must receive exemplary punishment. No one should have any illusion that they can get away with such crimes, whatever the provocation,” he said.

Mr. Tharoor also urged social media companies to take down the video in order not to inflame passions.

Kerala CM condemns killing of tailor in Rajasthan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday condemned the brutal killing of a tailor in Rajasthan’s Udaipur city and said such heinous acts will only serve to upset our harmonious living.

He also urged the authorities to take stringent action against the culprits, while appealing to everyone to maintain peace and calm.

“Strongly condemn the barbaric murder in #Udaipur. Request the authorities to take stern action against those responsible. Such heinous acts would only serve to upset our harmonious living. Appeal to everyone to maintain peace and calm and let the law take its course,” Mr. Vijayan tweeted.