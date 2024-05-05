GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Leader of Manipur extremist group killed

The group was claimed to have attacked oil and gas tankers on a highway in Manipur more than a fortnight ago

May 05, 2024 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau

An area commander of an extremist group that claimed to have attacked oil and gas tankers on a highway in Manipur more than a fortnight ago has reportedly been gunned down.

Reports from the State’s capital Imphal said Thangminlien Haokip, also known as Hunter, was shot dead by one of his guards in Kangpokpi district’s Geljang village on Sunday. It was not clear whether the shooting was deliberate or an accident.

The police neither denied nor confirmed the incident.

Haokip was the leader of the lesser-known United Kuki National Army, which had taken responsibility for the attack on fuel tankers on National Highway 37 near Kaimai in the Imphal East district on April 16, injuring a driver and damaging five vehicles.

More than 220 people have been killed and over 60,000 people displaced since the conflict between the Kuki-Zo and the Meitei communities broke out on May 3, 2023. The Manipur government and Meitei organisations have blamed the violence on at least 25 Kuki-Zo extremist groups, most of which are under a suspension of operations agreement.

The Kuki-Zos, on the other hand, have accused radical Meitei groups such as the Arambai Tenggol of continuing to attack the tribal people.

Related Topics

Manipur

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.