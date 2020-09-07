Law and order deteriorating in Jharkhand: Nadda

Says naxalism appears to be on the verge of staging a comeback in the State

Bharatiya Janata Party president J. P. Nadda lashed out at the Hemant Soren government on Monday, claiming the law and order situation was deteriorating in Jharkhand, which was sign of a weak government.

“I have been watching the State’s development for a long time. The development process halts when law and order situation deteriorates. I can say with conviction that the law and order situation has worsened under the Hemant Soren government,” he said addressing the State Executive Committee members through video conferencing.

“In BJP-ruled States, naxalism has almost disappeared. Now in Jharkhand, naxalism seems to be on the verge of staging a comeback. Terrorism is rearing its ugly head. Murders are being committed in broad daylight. It is sign of a weak government. It is happening due to its appeasement policy,” the BJP chief said.

He said the Raghubar Das-led government had served Jharkhand people well. “If Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme was launched by our government at the Centre, the Raghubar Das government here had come up with Mukhyamantri Krishi Ashirwad Yojna, under which assistance up to ₹31,000 was given to farmers having five acres of land.”

“The BJP government in Jharkhand was the only State government to announce refilling of second cylinder received under the Ujjwala Scheme. People of Jharkhand must be wondering how welfare schemes have slowed down after the Raghubar Das government,” he said.

“India under Narendra Modi rule is a transformative country. We need to disseminate this message to households. Details of Atmanirbhar programme have to be communicated to the masses,” said the BJP chief.

Mr. Nadda wanted Jharkhand BJP office bearers to take charge of one district each and executive members one block each. “By November, every leader should reach out to Shakti Kendras and executive members should carry out booth verification by themselves,” he said.